A correction may be in store for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) shares?

As of close of business last night, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s stock clocked out at 13.89, down -0.50% from its previous closing price of $13.96. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1412601 shares were traded. IEA reached its highest trading level at $13.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IEA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 18, 2022, Sidoti started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.Sidoti initiated its Buy rating on March 18, 2022, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when MOERBEEK PETER J bought 10,000 shares for $8.71 per share. The transaction valued at 87,100 led to the insider holds 201,290 shares of the business.

GARNER CHARLES HUGH FARKAS bought 5,500 shares of IEA for $49,885 on Dec 17. The Director now owns 129,383 shares after completing the transaction at $9.07 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Hanson Christopher, who serves as the EVP, Wind Operations of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $9.67 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,340 and bolstered with 145,461 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IEA has reached a high of $14.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IEA traded 1.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.73M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.00% stake in the company. Shares short for IEA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.19M with a Short Ratio of 0.78, compared to 1.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.53% and a Short% of Float of 7.19%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.9. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.16 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $572.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $669.55M to a low estimate of $462.03M. As of the current estimate, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s year-ago sales were $491.21M, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $709.35M, an increase of 1.70% less than the figure of $16.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $785M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $609.72M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.62B and the low estimate is $2.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.