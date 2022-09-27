A correction may be in store for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares?

In the latest session, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) closed at 3.06 down -4.08% from its previous closing price of $3.19. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26541191 shares were traded. OPEN reached its highest trading level at $3.3550 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on July 28, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On July 13, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when WHEELER CARRIE sold 115,378 shares for $4.06 per share. The transaction valued at 468,988 led to the insider holds 4,130,645 shares of the business.

Low Ah Kee Andrew sold 183,782 shares of OPEN for $967,612 on Aug 17. The President now owns 3,518,046 shares after completing the transaction at $5.26 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Wu Eric Chung-Wei, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 82,288 shares for $5.26 each. As a result, the insider received 433,246 and left with 33,196,702 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPEN has reached a high of $25.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7581, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.6990.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OPEN has traded an average of 17.67M shares per day and 25.01M over the past ten days. A total of 624.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 526.39M. Insiders hold about 7.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OPEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 71.03M with a Short Ratio of 4.38, compared to 83.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.37% and a Short% of Float of 12.78%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $-0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $-0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.19B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.44B to a low estimate of $3.93B. As of the current estimate, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.09B, an estimated increase of 286.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.02B, up 123.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.58B and the low estimate is $18.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.