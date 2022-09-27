A glimpse at Angi Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Angi Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.95, down -1.34% from its previous closing price of $2.99. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1186046 shares were traded. ANGI reached its highest trading level at $3.0750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9250.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ANGI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 06, 2021, Truist reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $16 to $14.

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating for the stock on August 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Hicks Bowman Angela R. sold 5,000 shares for $5.19 per share. The transaction valued at 25,950 led to the insider holds 194,941 shares of the business.

Hicks Bowman Angela R. sold 5,000 shares of ANGI for $25,000 on Jul 18. The Director now owns 199,941 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Hicks Bowman Angela R., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 25,000 and left with 204,941 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANGI has reached a high of $14.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5046, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8766.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ANGI traded 1.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 502.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.12M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ANGI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.92, compared to 5.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 11.59%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.07, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.15 and $-0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.2. EPS for the following year is $-0.12, with 8 analysts recommending between $-0.01 and $-0.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $489.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $508.4M to a low estimate of $474.39M. As of the current estimate, Angi Inc.’s year-ago sales were $425.47M, an estimated increase of 15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $521.35M, an increase of 13.00% less than the figure of $15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $537.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $502.48M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.28B and the low estimate is $2.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.