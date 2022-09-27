A glimpse at Danimer Scientific Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) closed at 2.93 down -5.79% from its previous closing price of $3.11. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1763525 shares were traded. DNMR reached its highest trading level at $3.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Danimer Scientific Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on September 23, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On January 06, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $31.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Tuten Scott sold 10,000 shares for $3.58 per share. The transaction valued at 35,826 led to the insider holds 454,136 shares of the business.

Pratt Stuart W sold 100,000 shares of DNMR for $477,200 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 1,419,238 shares after completing the transaction at $4.77 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Pratt Stuart W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 75,327 shares for $5.25 each. As a result, the insider received 395,693 and left with 1,519,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNMR has reached a high of $20.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4538, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.0972.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DNMR has traded an average of 1.53M shares per day and 1.27M over the past ten days. A total of 106.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.15M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DNMR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.24M with a Short Ratio of 11.61, compared to 21.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.02% and a Short% of Float of 22.34%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $-0.18 and low estimates of $-0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.75 and $-1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.93. EPS for the following year is $-0.84, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.7 and $-1.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $15.36M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $17.31M to a low estimate of $13.4M. As of the current estimate, Danimer Scientific Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.47M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.25M, an increase of 96.30% over than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $26.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNMR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $130.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.75M, up 76.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $178.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $198.1M and the low estimate is $143M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.