A Stock You Should Be Looking At: KT Corporation (NYSE:KT)

The price of KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) closed at 12.62 in the last session, down -0.63% from day before closing price of $12.70. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1364510 shares were traded. KT reached its highest trading level at $12.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KT has reached a high of $15.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KT traded on average about 931.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 471.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 428.37M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.55, compared to 1.79M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KT is 0.76, which was 1,350.00 in the trailing 12 months.

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.