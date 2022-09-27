An average trading volume for VMware Inc. (VMW) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) closed at 107.71 in the last session, down -1.72% from day before closing price of $109.60. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1031888 shares were traded. VMW reached its highest trading level at $109.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VMW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 80.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 80.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on February 25, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $119 from $125 previously.

On February 25, 2022, Stifel reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $160 to $135.

Raymond James reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $175 to $167.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Brulard Jean Pierre sold 359 shares for $111.05 per share. The transaction valued at 39,867 led to the insider holds 82,777 shares of the business.

Dhawan Sumit sold 1,600 shares of VMW for $184,352 on Sep 06. The President now owns 96,880 shares after completing the transaction at $115.22 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Brulard Jean Pierre, who serves as the EVP, Worldwide Sales of the company, sold 12,532 shares for $130.67 each. As a result, the insider received 1,637,556 and left with 83,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, VMware’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 326.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VMW has reached a high of $137.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $91.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 116.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.65.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VMW traded on average about 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.62M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 422.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.84M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VMW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.63M with a Short Ratio of 3.21, compared to 3.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 1.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1.44, while EPS last year was $1.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.57, with high estimates of $1.73 and low estimates of $1.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.82 and $5.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.39. EPS for the following year is $7.33, with 17 analysts recommending between $7.96 and $6.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VMW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.85B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.91B and the low estimate is $13.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.