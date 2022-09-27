An investigation into Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)’s technical aspects

The price of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) closed at 59.68 in the last session, down -1.47% from day before closing price of $60.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1054152 shares were traded. CALM reached its highest trading level at $61.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CALM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 26, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $38.

On October 28, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 28, 2020, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 05 when HARDIN CHARLES JEFF sold 3,675 shares for $58.55 per share. The transaction valued at 215,188 led to the insider holds 4,810 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cal-Maine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CALM has reached a high of $61.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CALM traded on average about 754.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 768.67k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.93M. Insiders hold about 14.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CALM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.52M with a Short Ratio of 8.33, compared to 4.97M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.24% and a Short% of Float of 14.28%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CALM is 0.87, which was 0.03 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%. The current Payout Ratio is 4.50% for CALM, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.03 and a low estimate of $1.85, while EPS last year was $-0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.53, with high estimates of $2.04 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.83 and $4.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.26. EPS for the following year is $2.28, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.36 and $2.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CALM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.95B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.