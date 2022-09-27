An investigation into QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s technical aspects

After closing at $9.05 in the most recent trading day, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) closed at 9.01, down -0.44%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5626012 shares were traded. QS reached its highest trading level at $9.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 32.10 and its Current Ratio is at 32.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on April 12, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On March 29, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.

On January 28, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.UBS initiated its Neutral rating on January 28, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Straubel Jeffrey B sold 30,937 shares for $11.13 per share. The transaction valued at 344,480 led to the insider holds 252,783 shares of the business.

Singh Mohit sold 21,250 shares of QS for $235,578 on Sep 19. The Chief Development Officer now owns 302,157 shares after completing the transaction at $11.09 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 36,757 shares for $12.62 each. As a result, the insider received 463,730 and left with 446,036 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QS has reached a high of $43.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.89M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 431.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.37M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 51.56M with a Short Ratio of 8.13, compared to 53.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.98% and a Short% of Float of 21.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.27, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.6 and $-1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.83. EPS for the following year is $-0.85, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.6 and $-1.1.