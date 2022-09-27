An overall feel about Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s stock clocked out at 65.37, down -0.62% from its previous closing price of $65.78. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2403386 shares were traded. OTIS reached its highest trading level at $66.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OTIS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on July 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $62 from $100 previously.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on May 24, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $82.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 02 when GHAI RAHUL sold 5,000 shares for $77.87 per share. The transaction valued at 389,354 led to the insider holds 2,063 shares of the business.

GHAI RAHUL sold 2,618 shares of OTIS for $205,631 on Aug 01. The EVP, CFO now owns 7,063 shares after completing the transaction at $78.55 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, LaFreniere Nora E., who serves as the EVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 13,576 shares for $76.54 each. As a result, the insider received 1,039,126 and left with 12,376 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Otis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OTIS has reached a high of $88.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 76.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OTIS traded 2.13M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 421.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 420.00M. Insiders hold about 0.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OTIS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.78M with a Short Ratio of 3.65, compared to 6.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.88, OTIS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.79, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.89 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.31 and $3.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.23. EPS for the following year is $3.58, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.77 and $3.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $3.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.69B to a low estimate of $3.34B. As of the current estimate, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.54B, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.52B, a decrease of -1.40% over than the figure of $-2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.45B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OTIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.3B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.09B and the low estimate is $13.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.