An overall feel about World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s stock clocked out at 67.69, down -0.40% from its previous closing price of $67.96. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1078096 shares were traded. WWE reached its highest trading level at $68.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WWE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Loop Capital Upgraded its Hold to Buy on July 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $59 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when DUNN KEVIN sold 15,000 shares for $66.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,000,500 led to the insider holds 271,171 shares of the business.

Blum Bradley sold 9,800 shares of WWE for $589,372 on Mar 23. The EVP, Operations now owns 30,737 shares after completing the transaction at $60.14 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Blum Bradley, who serves as the EVP, Operations of the company, sold 2,800 shares for $57.83 each. As a result, the insider received 161,924 and left with 23,439 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, World’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WWE has reached a high of $75.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WWE traded 632.50K shares on average per day over the past three months and 613.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.98M. Shares short for WWE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.43M with a Short Ratio of 12.02, compared to 6.48M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.65% and a Short% of Float of 25.10%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, WWE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.95.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.63 and $2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.48. EPS for the following year is $2.72, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.05 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $314.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $328M to a low estimate of $289.1M. As of the current estimate, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $254.41M, an estimated increase of 23.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WWE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.38B and the low estimate is $1.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.