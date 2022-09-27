Analysis of Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA): Selected Notes

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) closed the day trading at 1.92 down -5.42% from the previous closing price of $2.03. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2428196 shares were traded. AEVA reached its highest trading level at $2.1200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AEVA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 31.40 and its Current Ratio is at 31.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3 from $5 previously.

On April 14, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.

On July 19, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $11.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on July 19, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Sinha Saurabh sold 11,997 shares for $2.75 per share. The transaction valued at 33,001 led to the insider holds 192,797 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 47.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEVA has reached a high of $10.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2190, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1861.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AEVA traded about 1.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AEVA traded about 1.99M shares per day. A total of 216.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AEVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.27M with a Short Ratio of 4.13, compared to 7.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 7.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.15 and a low estimate of $-0.18, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.62 and $-0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.71. EPS for the following year is $-0.66, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.51 and $-0.84.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.87M to a low estimate of $1.14M. As of the current estimate, Aeva Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.6M, an estimated decrease of -48.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.61M, a decrease of -25.10% over than the figure of $-48.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.27M, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73M and the low estimate is $15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 289.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.