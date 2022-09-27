Analysis of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN): Selected Notes

The closing price of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) was 18.94 for the day, down -0.68% from the previous closing price of $19.07. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1780379 shares were traded. WEN reached its highest trading level at $19.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On September 08, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on April 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $22.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEN has reached a high of $24.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.76.

Shares Statistics:

WEN traded an average of 2.37M shares per day over the past three months and 1.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 213.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.57M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.31, compared to 6.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.29, WEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.84. The current Payout Ratio is 59.50% for WEN, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 24, 1986 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 27 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.93.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 16 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $554.1M to a low estimate of $525M. As of the current estimate, The Wendy’s Company’s year-ago sales were $462.12M, an estimated increase of 16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $533.23M, an increase of 13.40% less than the figure of $16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $546.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $505M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.25B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.