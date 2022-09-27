Are analysts optimistic about Jumia Technologies AG’s (NYSE:JMIA) stock?

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) closed the day trading at 5.83 down -2.83% from the previous closing price of $6.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1317860 shares were traded. JMIA reached its highest trading level at $6.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.82.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JMIA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 14, 2020, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JMIA has reached a high of $21.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JMIA traded about 3.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JMIA traded about 2.01M shares per day. A total of 99.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.88M. Shares short for JMIA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.57, compared to 6.95M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.