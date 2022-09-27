Are Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Erasca Inc.’s stock clocked out at 7.61, up 0.40% from its previous closing price of $7.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1079478 shares were traded. ERAS reached its highest trading level at $8.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.57.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ERAS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.10 and its Current Ratio is at 17.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERAS has reached a high of $22.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ERAS traded 513.06K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.00M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ERAS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 15.86M with a Short Ratio of 30.69, compared to 15.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.01% and a Short% of Float of 20.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.3 and a low estimate of $-0.35, while EPS last year was $-1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.35, with high estimates of $-0.31 and low estimates of $-0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.23 and $-1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.39. EPS for the following year is $-1.51, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.8 and $-2.11.