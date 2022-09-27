Are International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, International Business Machines Corporation’s stock clocked out at 122.01, down -0.57% from its previous closing price of $122.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3975506 shares were traded. IBM reached its highest trading level at $124.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IBM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $147 to $150.

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on January 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $136 to $124.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when FARR DAVID N bought 1,000 shares for $125.00 per share. The transaction valued at 125,000 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

Del Bene Robert F sold 1,600 shares of IBM for $222,465 on Jun 02. The VP, Controller now owns 15,062 shares after completing the transaction at $139.04 per share. On May 19, another insider, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINE, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 22,301,536 shares for $13.95 each. As a result, the insider received 311,106,427 and left with 22,301,536 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBM has reached a high of $144.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 130.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 132.10.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IBM traded 4.70M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 903.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 902.32M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IBM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.41M with a Short Ratio of 5.07, compared to 21.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.48% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 6.52, IBM has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.05%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.74.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.84 and a low estimate of $1.72, while EPS last year was $2.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.79, with high estimates of $4.16 and low estimates of $3.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.73 and $8.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.34. EPS for the following year is $10.12, with 17 analysts recommending between $10.92 and $8.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $13.56B. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.3B to a low estimate of $13.16B. As of the current estimate, International Business Machines Corporation’s year-ago sales were $17.62B, an estimated decrease of -23.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.51B, a decrease of -1.10% over than the figure of $-23.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.03B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $59.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.35B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.52B and the low estimate is $59.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.