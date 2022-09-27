As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Salesforce Inc. (CRM) offers stability

The closing price of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) was 146.32 for the day, down -0.47% from the previous closing price of $147.01. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7749971 shares were traded. CRM reached its highest trading level at $151.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $145.35.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 12, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $150.

ROTH Capital Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 18, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $242.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Weaver Amy E sold 937 shares for $146.36 per share. The transaction valued at 137,144 led to the insider holds 29,549 shares of the business.

Tallapragada Srinivas sold 937 shares of CRM for $137,144 on Sep 23. The Pres/Chief Engineering Officer now owns 47,833 shares after completing the transaction at $146.37 per share. On Sep 23, another insider, Taylor Bret Steven, who serves as the Vice Chair of the Board, CoCEO of the company, sold 1,047 shares for $146.37 each. As a result, the insider received 153,245 and left with 931,760 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Salesforce’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 273.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 25.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 14.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRM has reached a high of $311.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $144.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 171.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 193.31.

Shares Statistics:

CRM traded an average of 6.13M shares per day over the past three months and 7.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 997.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 967.39M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CRM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.37M with a Short Ratio of 1.96, compared to 14.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 35 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $1.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.45 and low estimates of $1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.86 and $4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.75. EPS for the following year is $5.8, with 44 analysts recommending between $6.42 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 45 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.49B, up 20.00% from the average estimate. Based on 44 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.16B and the low estimate is $35.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.