Asana Inc. (ASAN) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) closed the day trading at 20.45 down -1.02% from the previous closing price of $20.66. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4198934 shares were traded. ASAN reached its highest trading level at $21.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.96.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ASAN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on September 23, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $26.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $23.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on September 01, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when LACEY ELEANOR B sold 303 shares for $22.91 per share. The transaction valued at 6,942 led to the insider holds 168,304 shares of the business.

Wan Tim M sold 4,754 shares of ASAN for $112,204 on Sep 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 612,106 shares after completing the transaction at $23.60 per share. On Sep 21, another insider, LACEY ELEANOR B, who serves as the GC, Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 1,855 shares for $23.60 each. As a result, the insider received 43,782 and left with 168,607 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 42.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has reached a high of $145.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ASAN traded about 3.89M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ASAN traded about 5.26M shares per day. A total of 191.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.81M. Insiders hold about 41.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ASAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.88, compared to 13.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.98% and a Short% of Float of 17.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.37 and a low estimate of $-0.4, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.33, with high estimates of $-0.29 and low estimates of $-0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.27 and $-1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.31. EPS for the following year is $-1.1, with 12 analysts recommending between $-0.77 and $-1.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $540.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $521.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $537.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $378.44M, up 42.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $703.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $731.93M and the low estimate is $626.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.