Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $0.24 in the most recent trading day, Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) closed at 0.26, up 7.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0177 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1137814 shares were traded. ATNX reached its highest trading level at $0.2588 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2325.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ATNX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 02, 2021, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when WU JINN bought 10,000 shares for $0.42 per share. The transaction valued at 4,221 led to the insider holds 484,783 shares of the business.

LAU JOHNSON YIU NAM bought 20,000 shares of ATNX for $9,098 on Aug 19. The CEO and Chairman of the Board now owns 3,553,172 shares after completing the transaction at $0.45 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, LAU JOHNSON YIU NAM, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $1.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,520 and bolstered with 3,274,959 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATNX has reached a high of $3.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5299, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7551.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 113.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.16M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ATNX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.33, compared to 5.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.29% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.2, while EPS last year was $-0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.48 and $-0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.65. EPS for the following year is $-0.32, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $-0.78.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $29.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $30.62M to a low estimate of $28.32M. As of the current estimate, Athenex Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.02M, an estimated increase of 21.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.62M, an increase of 18.80% less than the figure of $21.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.28M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $121.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $117.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $119.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $120.18M, down -0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $129.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $137.34M and the low estimate is $124.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.