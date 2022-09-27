Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) closed at 58.62 in the last session, down -0.51% from day before closing price of $58.92. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1543842 shares were traded. BRO reached its highest trading level at $59.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.08.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.97.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $67.

On April 18, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $76.

On November 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $76.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on November 19, 2021, with a $76 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when GELLERSTEDT LAWRENCE L III bought 1,800 shares for $54.95 per share. The transaction valued at 98,910 led to the insider holds 12,884 shares of the business.

BROWN HUGH M bought 487 shares of BRO for $29,668 on May 05. The Director now owns 1,287 shares after completing the transaction at $60.92 per share. On May 05, another insider, BROWN HUGH M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 824 shares for $59.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,160 and bolstered with 49,452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Brown’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRO has reached a high of $74.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $52.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRO traded on average about 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.94M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 277.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 235.06M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.13M with a Short Ratio of 2.50, compared to 5.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BRO is 0.41, which was 0.35 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.86. The current Payout Ratio is 18.40% for BRO, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 28, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.32. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.65 and $2.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.05B, up 17.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.26B and the low estimate is $3.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.