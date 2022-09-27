Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) closed the day trading at 0.19 down -5.09% from the previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0101 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26780175 shares were traded. CEI reached its highest trading level at $0.2075 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1865.
Ratios:
For a better understanding of CEI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.
Upgrades & Downgrades
Valuation Measures:
For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 201.57.
Stock Price History:
Over the past 52 weeks, CEI has reached a high of $4.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3408, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6210.
Shares Statistics:
Over the past 3-months, CEI traded about 20.67M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CEI traded about 21.02M shares per day. A total of 509.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 452.89M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CEI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 38.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.52, compared to 31.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.18% and a Short% of Float of 9.18%.
Earnings Estimates
Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.
Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.