Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) was 75.26 for the day, up 0.05% from the previous closing price of $75.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1590749 shares were traded. CHD reached its highest trading level at $75.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on June 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $95.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Hemsey Rene sold 5,000 shares for $76.77 per share. The transaction valued at 383,855 led to the insider holds 6,259 shares of the business.

IRWIN BRADLEY C sold 7,000 shares of CHD for $685,043 on May 11. The Director now owns 41,636 shares after completing the transaction at $97.86 per share. On Feb 11, another insider, Price Penry W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 16,718 shares for $98.39 each. As a result, the insider received 1,644,819 and left with 23,015 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Church’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHD has reached a high of $105.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.24.

Shares Statistics:

CHD traded an average of 1.51M shares per day over the past three months and 1.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 242.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 242.45M. Insiders hold about 0.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CHD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.15M with a Short Ratio of 2.32, compared to 4.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.97, CHD has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.05. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.27. The current Payout Ratio is 32.20% for CHD, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 01, 2016 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.92 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $3.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.15. EPS for the following year is $3.4, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.52 and $3.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.35B to a low estimate of $1.33B. As of the current estimate, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.41B, an increase of 10.30% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.39B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.19B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.83B and the low estimate is $5.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.