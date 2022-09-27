Ciena Corporation (CIEN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) was 39.71 for the day, down -2.19% from the previous closing price of $40.60. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1796543 shares were traded. CIEN reached its highest trading level at $41.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.60.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CIEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 265.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on September 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $45 from $62 previously.

On August 12, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $56 to $65.

On August 04, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.MKM Partners initiated its Buy rating on August 04, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Phipps Jason sold 2,249 shares for $40.79 per share. The transaction valued at 91,737 led to the insider holds 75,050 shares of the business.

HAMILTON RICK sold 2,540 shares of CIEN for $103,607 on Sep 21. The SVP, Software and Services now owns 64,247 shares after completing the transaction at $40.79 per share. On Sep 19, another insider, SMITH GARY B, who serves as the President, CEO of the company, sold 3,542 shares for $41.35 each. As a result, the insider received 146,450 and left with 406,627 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ciena’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIEN has reached a high of $78.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.93.

Shares Statistics:

CIEN traded an average of 1.52M shares per day over the past three months and 2.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 149.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.84M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CIEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.50, compared to 3.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $0.86 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.02. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 17 analysts recommending between $3.66 and $2.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.62B, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.38B and the low estimate is $4.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.