Considering Geron Corporation (GERN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $2.30 in the most recent trading day, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) closed at 2.26, down -1.74%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3507122 shares were traded. GERN reached its highest trading level at $2.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GERN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 702.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GERN has reached a high of $3.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3110, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5579.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.72M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 403.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 361.92M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GERN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.51M with a Short Ratio of 3.97, compared to 26.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 4.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.34 and $-0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.39. EPS for the following year is $-0.39, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.33 and $-0.49.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $110k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $150k to a low estimate of $100k. As of the current estimate, Geron Corporation’s year-ago sales were $107k, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $110k, an increase of 37.50% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $150k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100k.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GERN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $570k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $400k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $460k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39M, down -67.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.4M and the low estimate is $400k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 439.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.