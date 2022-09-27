Considering ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $2.03 in the most recent trading day, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) closed at 2.21, up 8.87%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2495370 shares were traded. TBLT reached its highest trading level at $2.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0537.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TBLT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Panosian Michael bought 263,365 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 100,737 led to the insider holds 445,496 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TBLT has reached a high of $92.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3450, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.4765.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 14.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 962.74k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 13.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.04M. Insiders hold about 3.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TBLT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 846.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.03, compared to 170.57k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 39.75% and a Short% of Float of 39.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-13.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $14.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.8M to a low estimate of $14.8M. As of the current estimate, ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.28M, an estimated increase of 20.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $18.6M, an increase of 43.10% over than the figure of $20.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $18.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.6M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.03M, up 24.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $91.19M and the low estimate is $91.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.