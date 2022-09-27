DGX (Quest Diagnostics Incorporated) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s stock clocked out at 123.20, up 0.69% from its previous closing price of $122.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1008298 shares were traded. DGX reached its highest trading level at $123.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $121.86.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DGX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 04, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $175 to $140.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on February 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $160 to $139.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when RING TIMOTHY M sold 2,000 shares for $125.02 per share. The transaction valued at 250,040 led to the insider holds 23,933 shares of the business.

RING TIMOTHY M sold 2,000 shares of DGX for $272,080 on Aug 01. The Director now owns 23,933 shares after completing the transaction at $136.04 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, RING TIMOTHY M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $133.47 each. As a result, the insider received 266,940 and left with 23,933 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Quest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DGX has reached a high of $174.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 131.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 138.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DGX traded 834.78K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.81M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DGX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.65M with a Short Ratio of 6.47, compared to 4.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.99% and a Short% of Float of 4.53%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.30, DGX has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.89. The current Payout Ratio is 20.40% for DGX, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 20, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.36 and a low estimate of $2.01, while EPS last year was $3.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.91, with high estimates of $2.03 and low estimates of $1.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.81 and $9.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.66. EPS for the following year is $8.46, with 15 analysts recommending between $8.87 and $7.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.79B, down -10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.93B and the low estimate is $8.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.