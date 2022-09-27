DOYU (DouYu International Holdings Limited): Time to Pay Attention?

After closing at $1.17 in the most recent trading day, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) closed at 1.09, down -6.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1670302 shares were traded. DOYU reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DOYU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOYU has reached a high of $4.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2872, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7443.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 735.05k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 318.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.29M. Shares short for DOYU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.88M with a Short Ratio of 14.62, compared to 15.45M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.04, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.12 and $-0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.14. EPS for the following year is $-0.09, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.02 and $-0.14.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $258.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $260.18M to a low estimate of $255.55M. As of the current estimate, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $363.03M, an estimated decrease of -28.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOYU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $960.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, down -23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $875.83M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.