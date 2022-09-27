Eversource Energy (ES) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) was 84.63 for the day, down -2.56% from the previous closing price of $86.85. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1477112 shares were traded. ES reached its highest trading level at $86.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.79.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ES’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2022, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $92 to $97.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $92.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on April 26, 2022, with a $92 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when BUTLER GREGORY B sold 5,000 shares for $91.33 per share. The transaction valued at 456,625 led to the insider holds 71,814 shares of the business.

BUTH JAY S. sold 650 shares of ES for $60,158 on Jun 01. The VP, Controller, Chief Acct Off now owns 17,516 shares after completing the transaction at $92.55 per share. On May 24, another insider, Conner Penelope M, who serves as the EVP-Cust Exp & Energy Strategy of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $91.75 each. As a result, the insider received 367,000 and left with 4,979 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Eversource’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ES has reached a high of $94.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $77.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 87.81.

Shares Statistics:

ES traded an average of 1.41M shares per day over the past three months and 1.63M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 345.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 345.13M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ES as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 3.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.27, ES has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.55. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.89%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.77. The current Payout Ratio is 64.50% for ES, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.16 and $4.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $4.37, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.53 and $4.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.54B to a low estimate of $2.09B. As of the current estimate, Eversource Energy’s year-ago sales were $2.06B, an estimated increase of 12.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.64B, an increase of 8.10% less than the figure of $12.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.4B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.94B, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.37B and the low estimate is $9.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.