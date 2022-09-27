GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) was 32.01 for the day, up 0.06% from the previous closing price of $31.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1608241 shares were traded. GCP reached its highest trading level at $32.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GCP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GCP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 179.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GCP has reached a high of $32.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.51.

Shares Statistics:

GCP traded an average of 642.70K shares per day over the past three months and 1.18M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 74.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.95M. Insiders hold about 17.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GCP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.12M with a Short Ratio of 9.37, compared to 6.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.26% and a Short% of Float of 12.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $970.1M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.