How is Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ACB) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After closing at $1.20 in the most recent trading day, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) closed at 1.16, down -3.33%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7414680 shares were traded. ACB reached its highest trading level at $1.2781 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACB has reached a high of $8.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5080, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0010.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.98M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.87M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 248.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.26M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.02% stake in the company. Shares short for ACB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 26.33M with a Short Ratio of 3.15, compared to 25.63M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $-0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.58 and $-4.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.02. EPS for the following year is $-0.35, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.19 and $-0.59.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $39.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $41.4M to a low estimate of $38.14M. As of the current estimate, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $43.08M, an estimated decrease of -7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $41.01M, a decrease of -15.60% less than the figure of $-7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.64M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.23M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $182.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $171.64M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $174.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $192.71M, down -9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $186.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $247.3M and the low estimate is $161.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.