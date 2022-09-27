How is Leslie’s Inc.’s (NASDAQ: LESL) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) closed at 14.57 in the last session, up 8.33% from day before closing price of $13.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13450918 shares were traded. LESL reached its highest trading level at $15.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LESL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Telsey Advisory Group on August 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $16 from $28 previously.

On June 23, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $26 to $16.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when LaBode Moyo sold 4,696 shares for $17.48 per share. The transaction valued at 82,086 led to the insider holds 11,554 shares of the business.

Weddell Steven M bought 25,000 shares of LESL for $495,000 on Feb 08. The now owns 1,411,377 shares after completing the transaction at $19.80 per share. On Feb 08, another insider, Egeck Michael R., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 101,700 shares for $19.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,999,422 and bolstered with 2,015,931 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Leslie’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LESL has reached a high of $24.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.54.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LESL traded on average about 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.81M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 182.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.88M. Shares short for LESL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 24.12M with a Short Ratio of 13.79, compared to 24.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.19% and a Short% of Float of 15.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.24 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LESL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.76B and the low estimate is $1.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.