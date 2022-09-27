How is QUALCOMM Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) closed at 119.74 in the last session, down -1.20% from day before closing price of $121.19. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6387554 shares were traded. QCOM reached its highest trading level at $123.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QCOM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when CATHEY JAMES J sold 2,084 shares for $126.51 per share. The transaction valued at 263,647 led to the insider holds 917 shares of the business.

POLEK ERIN L sold 70 shares of QCOM for $10,198 on Aug 02. The SVP, Controller & CAO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $145.68 per share. On May 23, another insider, POLEK ERIN L, who serves as the SVP, Controller & CAO of the company, sold 1,521 shares for $129.95 each. As a result, the insider received 197,654 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, QUALCOMM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QCOM has reached a high of $193.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $118.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 139.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QCOM traded on average about 7.89M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.4M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.12B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.12B. Insiders hold about 0.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.50% stake in the company. Shares short for QCOM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.96, compared to 19.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for QCOM is 3.00, which was 2.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.89. The current Payout Ratio is 24.40% for QCOM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.65 and a low estimate of $2.88, while EPS last year was $2.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.64, with high estimates of $4.36 and low estimates of $3.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.06 and $11.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.5. EPS for the following year is $13.1, with 27 analysts recommending between $15.89 and $11.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.39B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.45B to a low estimate of $11.27B. As of the current estimate, QUALCOMM Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $9.32B, an estimated increase of 22.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QCOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $44.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $44.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.47B, up 32.20% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.37B and the low estimate is $43.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.