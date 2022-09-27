I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in CMS Energy Corporation (CMS).

The price of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) closed at 63.52 in the last session, down -2.67% from day before closing price of $65.26. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1826354 shares were traded. CMS reached its highest trading level at $65.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CMS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $76.

On April 19, 2022, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $70 to $76.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when Johnson Shaun M sold 736 shares for $67.77 per share. The transaction valued at 49,880 led to the insider holds 44,543 shares of the business.

BARFIELD JON E sold 1,267 shares of CMS for $87,976 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 13,620 shares after completing the transaction at $69.44 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, McIntosh Scott B, who serves as the VP, Controller, CAO of the company, sold 703 shares for $70.86 each. As a result, the insider received 49,816 and left with 23,639 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CMS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMS has reached a high of $73.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.96.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CMS traded on average about 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.61M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 289.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.27M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CMS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.7M with a Short Ratio of 2.92, compared to 4.18M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CMS is 1.84, which was 1.66 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.70.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.88. EPS for the following year is $3.12, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.18 and $3.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.33B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.69B and the low estimate is $7.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.