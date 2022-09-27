I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG).

After closing at $1.01 in the most recent trading day, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) closed at 0.99, down -1.85%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0187 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30392567 shares were traded. IAG reached its highest trading level at $1.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9201.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IAG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Downgraded its Mkt Perform to Underperform on May 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $2.25.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAG has reached a high of $3.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3318, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3552.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.21M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 478.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 477.52M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IAG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 31.42M with a Short Ratio of 4.71, compared to 18.94M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $-0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.26 and $-0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.15B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.