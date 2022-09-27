I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (LVTX).

After closing at $2.40 in the most recent trading day, LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: LVTX) closed at 4.74, up 97.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.3400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 44109804 shares were traded. LVTX reached its highest trading level at $5.6699 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LVTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on April 19, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On April 19, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.

On April 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on April 19, 2021, with a $23 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 27.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LVTX has reached a high of $8.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5866, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8546.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.45M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 25.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.21M. Insiders hold about 29.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LVTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.29, compared to 747 on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.51 and a low estimate of $-0.8, while EPS last year was $-0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.57, with high estimates of $-0.45 and low estimates of $-0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.89 and $-2.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.03. EPS for the following year is $-2.16, with 3 analysts recommending between $-1.93 and $-2.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LVTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.28M, down -61.60% from the average estimate.