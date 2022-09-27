I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN).

The price of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) closed at 66.80 in the last session, up 11.99% from day before closing price of $59.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13632660 shares were traded. WYNN reached its highest trading level at $68.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WYNN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 15, 2022, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $117.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $62.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when Mulroy Patricia sold 2,000 shares for $66.14 per share. The transaction valued at 132,274 led to the insider holds 6,781 shares of the business.

Mulroy Patricia sold 2,000 shares of WYNN for $134,220 on Aug 08. The Director now owns 8,781 shares after completing the transaction at $67.11 per share. On Feb 11, another insider, Mulroy Patricia, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 400 shares for $94.25 each. As a result, the insider received 37,700 and left with 7,307 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WYNN has reached a high of $99.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WYNN traded on average about 2.74M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 114.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WYNN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.59M with a Short Ratio of 2.49, compared to 9.45M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.13% and a Short% of Float of 9.16%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.22 and a low estimate of $-2.03, while EPS last year was $-1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.75, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.9 and $-5.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.35. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.23 and $-2.96.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $980.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $769.62M. As of the current estimate, Wynn Resorts Limited’s year-ago sales were $932.47M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WYNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.71B and the low estimate is $5.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.