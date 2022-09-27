In spite of BioNTech SE’s (NASDAQ:BNTX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, BioNTech SE’s stock clocked out at 127.65, down -0.55% from its previous closing price of $128.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1054571 shares were traded. BNTX reached its highest trading level at $132.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BNTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $177.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BioNTech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNTX has reached a high of $369.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $117.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 152.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 167.05.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BNTX traded 946.53K shares on average per day over the past three months and 970.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 243.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 215.11M. Insiders hold about 62.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BNTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.94, compared to 1.93M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $10.03 and a low estimate of $2.85, while EPS last year was $12.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.11, with high estimates of $12.7 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $47.75 and $23.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $35.36. EPS for the following year is $18.31, with 14 analysts recommending between $32.62 and $9.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.36B, down -15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.15B and the low estimate is $6.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -41.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.