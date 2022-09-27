In spite of Equifax Inc.’s (NYSE:EFX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Equifax Inc.’s stock clocked out at 173.35, down -0.89% from its previous closing price of $174.91. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1021822 shares were traded. EFX reached its highest trading level at $177.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $173.24.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EFX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 93.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 172.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 15, 2022, Atlantic Equities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $210 to $225.

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $200.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on July 13, 2022, with a $200 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 27 when Begor Mark W sold 15,000 shares for $204.74 per share. The transaction valued at 3,071,052 led to the insider holds 43,692 shares of the business.

Singh Sid sold 19,222 shares of EFX for $4,150,572 on Feb 25. The President – USIS now owns 21,200 shares after completing the transaction at $215.93 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equifax’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFX has reached a high of $300.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $169.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 199.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 217.47.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EFX traded 633.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 766.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 122.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.89M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EFX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.28, compared to 2.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.56, EFX has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.05. The current Payout Ratio is 25.40% for EFX, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.94 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $1.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.69, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.05 and $7.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.67. EPS for the following year is $8.7, with 18 analysts recommending between $9.34 and $7.98.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $1.22B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $1.21B. As of the current estimate, Equifax Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.18B, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B, a decrease of -2.90% less than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EFX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.92B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.69B and the low estimate is $5.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.