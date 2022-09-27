In spite of Ideanomics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDEX) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) closed at 0.33 down -5.82% from its previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0204 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6463735 shares were traded. IDEX reached its highest trading level at $0.3719 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3301.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ideanomics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 11, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $3.

On April 14, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 14, 2021, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 21 when Poor Alfred bought 19,775 shares for $1.01 per share. The transaction valued at 19,973 led to the insider holds 1,489,125 shares of the business.

Poor Alfred bought 14,500 shares of IDEX for $15,515 on Jan 20. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,469,350 shares after completing the transaction at $1.07 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Poor Alfred, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 62,975 shares for $1.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 75,000 and bolstered with 1,454,850 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDEX has reached a high of $2.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6114, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8354.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IDEX has traded an average of 5.38M shares per day and 6.26M over the past ten days. A total of 497.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 465.50M. Insiders hold about 5.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IDEX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 40.79M with a Short Ratio of 6.16, compared to 59.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.20% and a Short% of Float of 8.29%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.16 and $-0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.18. EPS for the following year is $-0.17, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.09 and $-0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $33.2M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $35.4M to a low estimate of $31M. As of the current estimate, Ideanomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.07M, an estimated increase of 199.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.1M, an increase of 22.60% less than the figure of $199.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $128.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $126.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.76M, up 371.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $221.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $298.1M and the low estimate is $145M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 75.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.