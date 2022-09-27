In the case of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON), what’s next?

The closing price of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) was 170.07 for the day, down -0.76% from the previous closing price of $171.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3261449 shares were traded. HON reached its highest trading level at $172.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $168.87.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 105.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 14, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $230.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $229 to $237.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when Lewis Gregory P sold 5,011 shares for $190.00 per share. The transaction valued at 952,090 led to the insider holds 43,625 shares of the business.

Adamczyk Darius sold 40,000 shares of HON for $7,780,800 on May 10. The Chairman and CEO now owns 165,015 shares after completing the transaction at $194.52 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Honeywell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HON has reached a high of $228.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $167.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 188.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 192.17.

Shares Statistics:

HON traded an average of 2.57M shares per day over the past three months and 3.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 679.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 672.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HON as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.21, compared to 6.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.66, HON has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.94. The current Payout Ratio is 25.80% for HON, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 28, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1032:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.39 and a low estimate of $2.15, while EPS last year was $2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.47, with high estimates of $2.58 and low estimates of $2.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.04 and $8.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.68. EPS for the following year is $9.69, with 24 analysts recommending between $10.6 and $9.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.25B to a low estimate of $8.74B. As of the current estimate, Honeywell International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.65B, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.62B, an increase of 11.10% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.22B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.39B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.35B and the low estimate is $36.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.