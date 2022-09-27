In What Direction Will Apartment Income REIT Corp.’s (NYSE:AIRC) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) was 38.41 for the day, down -3.10% from the previous closing price of $39.64. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1133516 shares were traded. AIRC reached its highest trading level at $39.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.91.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AIRC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 79.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $52 to $63.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Murphy Devin Ignatius bought 500 shares for $39.50 per share. The transaction valued at 19,750 led to the insider holds 8,886 shares of the business.

O’Grady Matthew bought 543 shares of AIRC for $24,999 on May 05. The Senior Vice President now owns 19,540 shares after completing the transaction at $46.04 per share. On May 05, another insider, Minix Joshua, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, bought 548 shares for $45.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,958 and bolstered with 548 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Apartment’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 60.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIRC has reached a high of $55.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.78.

Shares Statistics:

AIRC traded an average of 651.50K shares per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.65M. Shares short for AIRC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 3.52, compared to 2.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.31, AIRC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.30%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.92.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.96 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.41. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.71 and $-0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIRC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $782.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $740.09M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $755.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $740.85M, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $809.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $850.45M and the low estimate is $785.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.