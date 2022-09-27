In What Direction Will Infosys Limited’s (NYSE:INFY) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) was 16.69 for the day, up 0.48% from the previous closing price of $16.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10267054 shares were traded. INFY reached its highest trading level at $16.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of INFY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on September 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $20 from $29 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Infosys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFY has reached a high of $26.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.09.

Shares Statistics:

INFY traded an average of 9.33M shares per day over the past three months and 18.75M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.19B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.56B. Insiders hold about 18.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.30% stake in the company. Shares short for INFY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 27.31M with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 35.73M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.36, INFY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.37.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.74. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.31B, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.42B and the low estimate is $19.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.