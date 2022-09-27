In What Direction Will TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.’s (NYSE:TPGY) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) was 10.00 for the day, down -0.20% from the previous closing price of $10.02. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1146565 shares were traded. TPGY reached its highest trading level at $10.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TPGY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 99.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (H sold 4,817,252 shares for $9.81 per share. The transaction valued at 47,238,937 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (H sold 50,000 shares of TPGY for $500,285 on Dec 15. The 10% Owner now owns 4,817,252 shares after completing the transaction at $10.01 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, TYBOURNE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (H, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 40,050 shares for $10.07 each. As a result, the insider received 403,412 and left with 4,867,252 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TPG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TPGY has reached a high of $12.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.91.

Shares Statistics:

TPGY traded an average of 125.14K shares per day over the past three months and 290.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.00M. Shares short for TPGY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 279.84k with a Short Ratio of 1.39, compared to 310.41k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.