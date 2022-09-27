Invest in Ferguson plc (FERG) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) closed at 108.38 in the last session, down -0.10% from day before closing price of $108.49. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1220486 shares were traded. FERG reached its highest trading level at $109.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FERG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $194.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ferguson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FERG has reached a high of $183.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $105.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 118.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 134.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FERG traded on average about 516.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 769k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 217.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 209.23M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FERG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 536.12k with a Short Ratio of 1.10, compared to 612.3k on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for FERG is 2.50, which was 2.39 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.13. The current Payout Ratio is 8.80% for FERG, which recently paid a dividend on May 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 10, 2018 when the company split stock in a 947:1000 ratio.