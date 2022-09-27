Invest in Snap Inc. (SNAP) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $10.32 in the most recent trading day, Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) closed at 10.18, down -1.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23304908 shares were traded. SNAP reached its highest trading level at $10.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SNAP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 99.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on August 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $10 from $16 previously.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on July 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Gorman Jeremi sold 36,816 shares for $11.34 per share. The transaction valued at 417,674 led to the insider holds 1,343,344 shares of the business.

Andersen Derek sold 28,493 shares of SNAP for $323,282 on Sep 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,036,423 shares after completing the transaction at $11.35 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Andersen Derek, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 5,160 shares for $11.43 each. As a result, the insider received 58,979 and left with 1,064,916 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNAP has reached a high of $83.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 54.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 32.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.63B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.26B. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SNAP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 49.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.20, compared to 57.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.11, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.32 and $-0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 26 analysts recommending between $1 and $-0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.57B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.12B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8B and the low estimate is $4.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.