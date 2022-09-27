Investing in Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) closed at 7.30 down -0.95% from its previous closing price of $7.37. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6939172 shares were traded. LAZR reached its highest trading level at $7.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Luminar Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Northland Capital on September 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $10 from $13 previously.

On September 20, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

On April 14, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 14, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Russell Austin bought 25,000 shares for $9.87 per share. The transaction valued at 246,818 led to the insider holds 1,030,000 shares of the business.

Russell Austin bought 25,000 shares of LAZR for $234,870 on Sep 15. The Chairperson, President & CEO now owns 1,005,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.39 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Russell Austin, who serves as the Chairperson, President & CEO of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $9.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 229,582 and bolstered with 980,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 75.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 29.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAZR has reached a high of $23.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.52.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LAZR has traded an average of 6.86M shares per day and 9.03M over the past ten days. A total of 352.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 224.99M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LAZR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 48.99M with a Short Ratio of 7.51, compared to 42.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.74% and a Short% of Float of 20.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.15 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.42 and $-0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.64. EPS for the following year is $-0.57, with 11 analysts recommending between $-0.35 and $-0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.94M, up 29.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.06M and the low estimate is $120M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 208.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.