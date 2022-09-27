Investing in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Microsoft Corporation’s stock clocked out at 237.45, down -0.20% from its previous closing price of $237.92. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 27544987 shares were traded. MSFT reached its highest trading level at $241.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $236.90.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MSFT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on September 22, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $285.

On August 12, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $292.

Wedbush reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on July 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $340 to $320.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Capossela Christopher C sold 5,000 shares for $266.25 per share. The transaction valued at 1,331,250 led to the insider holds 109,837 shares of the business.

Hood Amy sold 75,351 shares of MSFT for $19,551,087 on Sep 02. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 445,859 shares after completing the transaction at $259.47 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Nadella Satya, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 56,999 shares for $257.71 each. As a result, the insider received 14,689,028 and left with 799,152 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Microsoft’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSFT has reached a high of $349.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $235.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 266.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 283.87.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MSFT traded 24.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 30.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.47B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.43B. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MSFT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 39M with a Short Ratio of 1.64, compared to 48.15M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 0.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.19, MSFT has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.23. The current Payout Ratio is 24.90% for MSFT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 17, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 26 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.52 and a low estimate of $2.25, while EPS last year was $2.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.59, with high estimates of $2.8 and low estimates of $2.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.2 and $9.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.34. EPS for the following year is $12.11, with 32 analysts recommending between $13.27 and $11.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 44 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $216.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $222.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $198.27B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $253.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $265.84B and the low estimate is $244.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.