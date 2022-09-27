Is Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) closed at 119.47 in the last session, up 0.61% from day before closing price of $118.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2123281 shares were traded. BIDU reached its highest trading level at $121.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BIDU’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $160 to $200.

On August 23, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $188.Macquarie initiated its Outperform rating on August 23, 2022, with a $188 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIDU has reached a high of $182.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $101.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 135.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 140.54.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BIDU traded on average about 2.35M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 345.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 271.80M. Insiders hold about 15.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BIDU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.17M with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 6.97M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.21 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $3.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.3, with high estimates of $1.73 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.95 and $7.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.16. EPS for the following year is $8.94, with 26 analysts recommending between $10.78 and $5.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 16 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.19B to a low estimate of $4.97B. As of the current estimate, Baidu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.65B, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.72B, an increase of 8.60% less than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.35B.

A total of 32 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $19.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.44B, up 18.30% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.7B and the low estimate is $20.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.