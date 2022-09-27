Is DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) closed at 0.45 in the last session, up 42.87% from day before closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1307 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1231454 shares were traded. DRTT reached its highest trading level at $0.4879 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3039.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DRTT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Ford Michael T. bought 4,000 shares for $1.61 per share. The transaction valued at 6,440 led to the insider holds 4,000 shares of the business.

Rhoten Diana bought 1,500 shares of DRTT for $2,430 on Mar 09. The Director now owns 1,500 shares after completing the transaction at $1.62 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Parry Steven, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $1.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,471 and bolstered with 74,800 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRTT has reached a high of $3.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7347, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2660.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DRTT traded on average about 59.36K shares per day over the past 3-months and 205.64k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.33M. Insiders hold about 14.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.18% stake in the company. Shares short for DRTT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 580.47k with a Short Ratio of 9.41, compared to 774.16k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.21 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $-0.11 and low estimates of $-0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.69 and $-0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.71. EPS for the following year is $-0.27, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.2 and $-0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRTT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $177.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $147.59M, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $215.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $238.9M and the low estimate is $196.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.