It’s a good day to be an Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Juniper Networks Inc.’s stock clocked out at 25.97, down -1.55% from its previous closing price of $26.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3894216 shares were traded. JNPR reached its highest trading level at $26.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.96.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of JNPR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $32 from $40 previously.

On July 14, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $36.

On July 13, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $33.Rosenblatt initiated its Neutral rating on July 13, 2022, with a $33 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when rahim rami sold 6,250 shares for $28.56 per share. The transaction valued at 178,482 led to the insider holds 819,985 shares of the business.

rahim rami sold 6,250 shares of JNPR for $174,838 on Sep 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 826,235 shares after completing the transaction at $27.97 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, rahim rami, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 6,250 shares for $27.77 each. As a result, the insider received 173,576 and left with 832,485 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Juniper’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JNPR has reached a high of $38.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that JNPR traded 3.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 321.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 318.20M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JNPR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.91, compared to 11.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.98% and a Short% of Float of 6.34%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, JNPR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.71. The current Payout Ratio is 67.60% for JNPR, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.96 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 19 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $1.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JNPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.74B, up 10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.63B and the low estimate is $5.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.