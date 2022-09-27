It’s an appealing income play to consider CME Group Inc. (CME)

The price of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) closed at 179.98 in the last session, down -0.61% from day before closing price of $181.08. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1190263 shares were traded. CME reached its highest trading level at $180.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $177.87.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CME’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1087.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $171.

Atlantic Equities Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on June 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $235.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when McCourt Timothy Francis sold 97 shares for $189.29 per share. The transaction valued at 18,361 led to the insider holds 5,334 shares of the business.

McCourt Timothy Francis sold 360 shares of CME for $68,677 on Sep 19. The Sr MD Global Head Equity & FX now owns 5,431 shares after completing the transaction at $190.77 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Vroman Ken, who serves as the Chief Transformation Officer of the company, sold 750 shares for $201.41 each. As a result, the insider received 151,058 and left with 12,486 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CME’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CME has reached a high of $256.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $178.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 197.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 216.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CME traded on average about 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 358.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 357.80M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CME as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 2.63, compared to 3.27M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.83% and a Short% of Float of 0.84%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CME is 4.00, which was 3.45 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.68. The current Payout Ratio is 47.20% for CME, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 22, 2012 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.07 and a low estimate of $1.81, while EPS last year was $1.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.15 and low estimates of $1.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.2 and $7.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.91. EPS for the following year is $8.42, with 17 analysts recommending between $9.21 and $7.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.69B, up 8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.65B and the low estimate is $4.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.